Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will apparently see scrolling improvements in coming updates

If you’ve been unhappy with scrolling performance on the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, a future update might fix things up according to Google.

Quirks and issues have been at a minimum on the Google Pixel 7 series, but one issue that many have noticed over the past few months is “janky” scrolling. Those affected say that scrolling tends to be a bit erratic, and not work as expected with the inertia put into the scrolling motion.

While it’s not a problem that all folks will even notice, it is something that takes away from the experience a bit for some users. An Issue Tracker thread has amassed hundreds of comments on the matter over the past few months, but Google was silent on the problem.

Recently, that’s changed though. In a comment on that thread, a Google employee confirmed that the company is aware of this problem with scrolling on Pixel 7, and that a fix is on its way.

We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update.

This comment doesn’t tell us much about when to expect a fix to be delivered, but the first logical release window would be in March with the monthly security patch. That does seem likely, as some users have found that Android 13 QPR2 beta improves scrolling, including one author at Android Police. But at this point, nothing is set in stone.

