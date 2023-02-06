Google Store trade-in values shoot back up just in time for latest Pixel 7 discounts

If you were hoping to catch a deal on Google’s latest smartphones, you’re in luck. Just in time for the latest round of Pixel 7 discounts, Google Store trade-in values have shot back up.
Last year, when the Pixel 7 series first made its debut, Google offered some elevated trade-in values for older Pixels and especially iPhones. In some cases, users could upgrade to the latest model for as little as $20. But as the year came to a close, Google decimated trade-in values, to the point where previous-generation Pixel phones fetched no more than about $200.
As of this week, we’re seeing much higher trade-in values at the Google Store when buying a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.
The max trade-in value we’re seeing at the Google Store right now is $440 for a Pixel 6 Pro, regardless of storage configuration. While that’s not exactly an all-time high, it’s more than double what Google has been offering in recent months. You’ll get even more from Samsung Galaxy and iPhone flagships, with nearly $600 on the table for the latest devices from either brand.
Below you can see some of today’s trade-in values compared to what we were seeing back in December. Notably, some devices did see their values drop, but not to the same extent as we saw previously.
|Google Store trade-in values towards Pixel 7
|Value 2/6/2023
|Value 12/12/2022
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$440
|$190
|Pixel 6
|$380
|$150
|Pixel 5
|$340
|$105
|Pixel 5a
|$280
|$100
|Pixel 4
|$260
|$74
|Pixel 4 XL
|$280
|$90
|Pixel 4a
|$250
|$71
|Pixel 3
|$220
|$37
|Pixel 3 XL
|$220
|$49
|Pixel 3a
|$200
|$37
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$570
|$285
|Galaxy S21
|$365
|$366
|iPhone 12
|$400
|$266
|iPhone 13
|$480
|$550
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$625
|—
This comes right as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been deeply discounted yet again; Pixel 7 is down to $499 at the Google Store as well as other retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. Pixel 7 Pro is also down to $749 at the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy. With the right trade-in, you could be looking at a very inexpensive upgrade. The Google Store also has 2% cashback still being offered through Rakuten.
Notably, though, you won’t find these same trade-in values if you’re trying to buy a Pixel 6a. Trade-in values there max out at $250, and you’ll only get $155 if you trade-in a Pixel 6 Pro (the highest-value Pixel available for trade-in). Best Buy is offering the Pixel 6a for as low as $249 today, though. The retailer also has Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro down to $399 and $599, respectively, with the same offer.
