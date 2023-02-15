Android Auto connection errors plague some early Galaxy S23 buyers

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 15th 2023 7:53 am PT

android auto dashboard redesign
1 Comment

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series officially launches later this week, but some early buyers are seeing problems using Android Auto with their new phone.

A trending thread on Google’s support forums surfaces several reports of Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra buyers who are unable to connect to Android Auto reliably. This is despite other devices working with Android Auto in the same car without issue. There are also some folks on Reddit running into issues.

Personally, I’ve also run into some problems with Android Auto on my Galaxy S23 Ultra review unit, with the phone not automatically connecting to my AAWireless adapter. Once I manually connect via Bluetooth, things work just fine, but the S23 Ultra is the only phone I’ve used in recent months that’s had this issue.

The root cause of the problem is unclear at this point, but can likely be fixed through either software updates from Samsung or app updates from Google. As of now, though, neither party has officially acknowledged the issue, but Google is collecting reports.

The Galaxy S23 series officially launches on February 17, but pre-orders are already shipping to many customers. You can still get up to $150 in extra credit with your purchase using our special link when you pre-order from Samsung.com.

