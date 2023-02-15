Microsoft ‘intends’ to enable Bing with ChatGPT on ‘all browsers’ as waitlist invites go out

Microsoft launched its ChatGPT-enhanced Bing last week with some reasonably impressive demos, and as demand continues to grow, the company has further confirmed that it will eventually open the experience to more browsers.

Bing with ChatGPT works in two ways. Firstly, it can appear alongside traditional search to allow the user to ask for additional context, or it can work as a full chatbot that pulls together sources from the web to answer queries or even generate complex breakdowns of information. It doesn’t always get it all right, but it’s fascinating to see what it’s capable of.

In a tweet, Microsoft VP and CMO Yusuf Mehdi provided an update on the rollout of Bing with ChatGPT, confirming that invites are slowly rolling out to those who joined the waitlist – personally, I just got my invite last night. Previously it was confirmed that over 1 million had signed up in the first 48 hours of availability, with Mehdi saying that there are now “multiple millions” in the queue. Mehdi also confirmed that Microsoft is “prioritizing those with Bing and Edge as their default search engine & browser as well as the Bing Mobile app installed to optimize the initial experience.”

Mehdi further added that Microsoft “intends” to bring Bing with ChatGPT to more browsers.

Currently, this “new Bing” is limited solely to Microsoft Edge, with a message appearing for those who try to use it in Google Chrome that Edge is a requirement. It’s great to hear that Microsoft might eventually remove that restriction, but it’s unclear when that might happen.

Currently, Bing with ChatGPT is locked to the Edge browser

