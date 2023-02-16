Nothing Phone (1) is now getting its stable Android 13 update

Carl Pei’s Nothing is rolling out its long-awaited Android 13 update to the Nothing Phone (1).

While Android 13 was launched on Pixel phones back in August of last year, the Nothing Phone (1) didn’t get its first taste of Android 13 until December. Since then, the update has been available in beta, as well as through a special “beta membership” which also made the phone available to interested customers in the US.

Now, the stable version of Android 13 is rolling out to Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing OS 1.5 delivers the underlying upgrades of Android 13 for the device, as well as Nothing’s own tweaks, which include a new weather app, more Glyph lighting features, new wallpapers, customizable lock screen shortcuts, upgrades to the Quick Settings panel, and a variety of other improvements. The final update, of course, brings all of the features we saw added throughout the course of the beta program.

For now, it seems that Android 13 is only rolling out to those who signed up for the beta program, but the full rollout likely isn’t too far behind. As shown on a Reddit post, though updating from the latest beta version will only have an update size of around 150 MB.

More on Nothing:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: