February Google System Updates: Nearby Share tweaks and more

The Google System Updates for February 2023 include an improvement to Android’s Nearby Share notifications and more.

While the most noteworthy updates for Android devices generally arrive on an annual or quarterly basis, Google has steadily worked to make more of Android upgradeable without needing a full-on system update. Rounding up the parts of Android OS updated in each month’s “Google Play system updates,” improvements to the Play Store, and new features of Play Services, Google offers monthly patch notes for what changes on Android devices each month. The company refers to improvements to this particular trio as “Google System Updates.”

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Out of the first batch of Google System update notes, the most interesting aspect that the company has shared is that the notification for Nearby Sharing (Android’s AirDrop competitor) is now pinned when it’s shown. As has typically been the case, Google will likely add more patch notes as the month of February progresses.

Update 2/17: Over the course of the month, Google has steadily added more patch notes for February 2023. Most of them have centered around bug fixes including a few “critical fixes” for phones related to “system management.”

A new section on Google Wallet was added, detailing a new way to send money internationally to a recipient in India using their phone number, along with “improvements” for users in Japan. There was also briefly a mention of Google Wallet expanding to “additional countries,” but Google quickly removed this detail.

Critical Fixes

[Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Pin Nearby Sharing heads up notification to screen when shown.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

With LiveOps reporting, you can report bad in-app events, offers, and updates from Apps & Games.

Utilities

[Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management, and System Management & Diagnostics related services.

Wallet

[Phone] Updated user experience within Google Pay to send money internationally to IN users using recipient’s phone number via third party services.

[Phone] This feature provides improvements to the Google Pay experience in Japan.

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.

[Phone, TV] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Ads, and Maps related developer services in their apps.

System Management

[Phone] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Device Performance.

