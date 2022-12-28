Google rolling out Material You tweaks to Nearby Share on Android [Gallery]

The other change Google is making to Nearby Share are UI tweaks that infuse Material You to the main sheet you interact with.

Update 12/28: Per the latest December Google Play System Update, Google is “revamp[ing] the visual and motion design for Nearby Share Android app.” This presumably refers to the Material You tweaks we spotted in November.

It’s coming with version 22.49 of Google Play services, which is not yet widely rolled out.

Original 11/21: When you initiate Nearby Shares, a sheet slides up that starts the process of “Looking for nearby devices.” Google previously used a left-to-right wave to note this was occurring. It was a subtle element that got the point across. A small Nearby Share redesign will leverage various Material You shapes that expand and then fade out behind your profile avatar.

Text on this panel is also now slightly larger and centered, while the Nearby Share icon makes an appearance at the top. Google has also revamped the share previews to be larger and now houses them in a card with icons, doing a better job of noting what’s being shared. Image previews will also be available.

This small redesign to Nearby Share that we enabled is not yet rolled out and will presumably go live following a server-side update with the latest version of Google Play services.

