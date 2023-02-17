Samsung says Galaxy S23 Ultra made up 60% of pre-orders, announces new launch deals

After being announced earlier this month, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra officially launch today, and Samsung says that pre-orders were higher than the predecessor too.

9to5Google has a rebooted newsletter that highlights the biggest Google stories with added commentary and other tidbits. Sign up here!

In a post today, Samsung confirmed that pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series were higher than that of the Galaxy S22 series, which had already been “more than double” that of the Galaxy S21. Samsung offered no metric as to how many more pre-orders were made for the new series.

However, Samsung did confirm the Galaxy S23 Ultra made up the bulk of pre-orders, with 60% of customers opting for the brand’s 200MP-touting, S Pen-capable flagship.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Stellar battery life, disappointing camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra being the most popular this early on doesn’t come as a huge surprise, though. Being Samsung’s most powerful device, it’s the one that enthusiasts tend to gravitate towards, and beyond that the S Pen is a feature that attracts former Galaxy Note owners. At this point, all Galaxy Note owners are using devices that are at least two years old, which is often the time when many consider an upgrade.

Preorders for the previous year’s Galaxy S22 series were a great success, with numbers more than double that of the Galaxy S21 series within the first week. This year, preorder results for Galaxy S23 were even higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series, with 60% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

With today’s full launch, early orders should be arriving on doorsteps widely, while Samsung’s retail partners are also opening up same-day purchases in stores, such as at Best Buy.

While pre-orders are always the best time to score the best early deals from Samsung, the company has also announced some launch deals.

Starting today, Galaxy S23 buyers can score up to $750 in trade-in credits and will get a $100 credit to use on Samsung.com with their purchase. Adding a Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to the order also scores a 30% discount on those products, while adding Samsung Care+ brings a 50% discount on the insurance plan (until March 3). Students, military, and healthcare professionals can also get 10% off their purchase.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: