Samsung reportedly launching Galaxy S23 FE later this year

Ben Schoon

Feb. 16th 2023 12:54 pm PT

galaxy s23 ultra
0 Comments

In 2020 Samsung debuts the Galaxy S20 FE to a pretty huge success, and followed that up with a somewhat underwhelming Galaxy S21 FE. The company ended up skipping the Galaxy S22 FE – at least thus far – but it seems there may be a comeback with a Galaxy S23 FE reportedly coming later this year.

According to Korean publication Hankooki, Samsung will revive the “Fan Edition” series with a Galaxy S23 FE coming later in 2023. The device would arrive sometime in Q3, potentially around the same timeframe as Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones which are expected to debut in August.

The decision to launch a Galaxy S23 FE also comes as Samsung has apparently decided to hold off on releasing a Galaxy A74, the top model of the company’s mid-range Galaxy A series. Rumors of that device being canned first floated around late last year.

Apparently, the Galaxy A73 saw a dip of three million units compared to its predecessor, which is part of the reason for reviving the Fan Edition. The revival also comes at a time where the smartphone market is in a rough state. The end of 2022 brought with it the biggest-ever decline for the holiday quarter, with smartphone shipments dropping considerably. Should the Galaxy S23 FE slip into the price slot of the Galaxy A73, which costs around $450-500, it could present a solid offering for budget-conscious customers. At this point, however, it’s unclear how Samsung intends to price this potential device, or even what specs it would carry.

