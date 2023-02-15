Oppo Find N2 Flip takes the fight to Galaxy Z Flip with bigger battery, better camera, and more

Samsung is finally set to get some real foldable competition – the Oppo Find N2 Flip launches globally today with a compelling offer against the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

It’s been nearly four years since Samsung debuted the first truly market-ready foldable smartphone in its Galaxy Fold, albeit with a bit of a false start. In the time since, Samsung has dominated the foldable smartphone market, releasing seven more foldable smartphones culminating in last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. And those efforts have not been in vain. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and especially the Galaxy Z Flip 3 proved to be big hits for Samsung, with their successors continuing that trend.

Oppo is now the first brand to really give Samsung a fight with the debut of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which will be the company’s first folding smartphone sold outside of China (both the Find N and Find N2 are exclusive to China, and won’t be expanding).

The spec package for the Oppo Find N2 Flip is flagship-tier, with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ at the core. That makes Find N2 Flip one of the few phones sold globally with this chip. It has 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage, and it also has Oppo’s special MariSilicon X imaging chip which is designed to boost photo processing.

In terms of the displays, the inner panel is a 6.8-inch AMOLED display which can hit 1,600 nits of brightness and has a 120Hz refresh rate. That flexes with Oppo’s “Flexion” hinge which has a looser “waterdrop” fold for the display which should reduce the crease considerably compared to Samsung’s design. The hinge can also stick in place between 45-110°. The hinge is rated for 400,000 folds.

The outer display, meanwhile is a 3.26-inch panel which has a vertical orientation. Oppo has created several apps for that outer display and says that it can display up to six notifications at once.

There’s a trio of cameras in total, two of which are on the outside of the phone. The outer cameras start with a 50MP primary camera using the Sony IMX890 sensor, and there’s a secondary 8MP camera. Inside, there’s a 32MP selfie camera.

One of the biggest advantages the Oppo Find N2 Flip has over Samsung’s Flip line is in battery life. There’s a 4,300 mAh battery, 600 mAh larger than the 3,700 mAh pack in the Flip 4. Charging is also much faster with Oppo’s SuperVOOC 44W charging that supports a full charge in under an hour. The Flip 4, by comparison, maxes out at 15W.

Rounding out the specs, the Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs in at 191g and is just 7.45mm when unfolded. The phone is available in both purple and black colors.

The Find N2 Flip will retail for £849 in the UK and pre-orders are opening today. For comparison, Galaxy Z Flip 4 retails for £999 in the UK.

