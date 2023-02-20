Source: Google’s Pixel Fold is heavier than Galaxy Fold 4, but has a larger battery

After several iterations, Google looks to be closing in on releasing its first foldable some time this year. A source tells 9to5Google that the Pixel Fold will be quite a heavy device, but will make it up with the largest battery to date in a foldable.

Pixel Fold size and weight

Precise dimensions of the Pixel Fold have already leaked out, with renders establishing how Google’s device will be most similar in style to the Oppo Find N2. The two foldables will be around the same height at 140mm (5.5 inches), but the Pixel will be wider by 7mm (.25 inches) at just under 80mm (3.14 inches). For comparison:

Pixel 7 Pro is 76.6mm wide (3 inches)

Fold 4 is 155.1mm (6.1 inches) tall and 67.1mm (2.64 inches) wide when folded

Another close approximation is the Surface Duo, which is 5mm (.2 inches) taller and 13.3mm (.52 inches) wider than the Pixel Fold

It’s more than possible to use Microsoft’s foldable in one hand, but Google going narrower will definitely aid single-handed usage. However, it won’t be as easy to hold as the Galaxy Fold 4, especially when folded.

Find N2 (Green) – Pixel Fold (Red) – Fold 4 (Blue)

The main upside of going wide is an internal display that easily allows apps to use a large-screen optimized UI in a landscape rectangle instead of Samsung’s near-square. Google’s existing work on large-screen optimization is primarily for tablets, and that naturally translates to the Pixel Fold’s expected aspect ratio. It will also comfortably fit two apps side-by-side when multitasking, and the larger size ensures that tablet interfaces won’t feel cramped, as is relatively common on Oppo’s Find N2.

9to5Google has learned that the Pixel Fold is heavier than the 263g Z Fold 4, with the original Surface Duo being 250g and the Oppo Find N at 237g. In fact, it can be thought of as a small tablet in weight and decidedly heavier than the already rather substantial Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel Fold battery

One saving grace of the Pixel Fold’s weight is a meaningfully larger battery than competitors, especially the 4,400 mAh (typical) Z Fold 4, while the Oppo Find N2 is 4,520 mAh (typical). 9to5Google has learned that the battery size will be closer to, but still well below, 5,000 mAh.

Battery life on foldables has been hit or miss thus far, with the thinner designs needed to make these devices practical often requiring compromises on battery capacity. With Google aiming for a larger battery, it could be a point which differentiates the device from other “book” foldables. That said, the differences in efficiency in Google Tensor G2 versus the Snapdragon chips other brands are using may result in this advantage being moot.

Despite there being several foldables on the market, the most ideal form factor has not been discovered. The Pixel Fold’s biggest competitive advantage could ultimately be the software as the Google apps that people use, and Android itself will be more closely optimized to this hardware than anything else out there.

Ben Schoon contributed to this post.

