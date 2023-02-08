OnePlus teases its first foldables for Q3 2023, taking the fight straight to Samsung

Samsung has enjoyed four years of minimal competition in the foldable space, but that’s set to change in a major way this year. OnePlus is bringing the fight straight to Samsung, with the brand teasing its first foldables to debut in Q3 2023.

It’s been rumored for quite some time that OnePlus would enter the foldable market, especially as its parent brand Oppo has proven to be exceptionally good at producing quality foldables. But when OnePlus would launch those devices has been a bit of a mystery. The picture became much clearer recently, when the “OnePlus V Fold” and “OnePlus V Flip” names passed through authorities in China.

At the OnePlus 11 launch event earlier this week, though, OnePlus effectively confirmed its plans for foldables.

The event ended with a somewhat vague teaser that wasn’t in the live stream, where OnePlus hinted at what’s next. The teaser showed two devices in “V” shapes, with the line “Coming in Q3” below. This seems to confirm that OnePlus is entering the foldable space, possibly with two entries as the names previously mentioned seems to imply.

A Q3 2023 launch puts these OnePlus foldables somewhere in between July and September, which is right in line with when Samsung generally refreshes its foldable lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will almost certainly debut in August, and it’s actually entirely possible that OnePlus is mere weeks away from that. Last year, the OnePlus 10T was announced in August, just days ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

