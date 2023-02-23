LumaFusion video editor is now fully available for Android and ChromeOS

One of the best video editors from iOS, LumaFusion, is today officially launching on Android with support for ChromeOS.

LumaFusion first announced it would be coming to Android and ChromeOS in October 2021 before eventually launching in beta a year later. The full-featured video editor was a hit on iOS thanks to its powerful editing features which, as our Damien Wilde explained, feels close to the experience Apple delivers with Final Cut Pro on macOS.

LumaFusion is the closest experience to the immensely popular Final Cut Pro that many Mac owners swear by. It has been on iOS and iPad since 2016 and is often found at the top of the App Store charts. It truly is a fantastic mobile video editing suite that deserves all of the plaudits it has received since launching.

Today’s full launch of LumaFusion for Android and ChromeOS brings the “full LumaFusion experience” to users, as well as the full cost. The price of the video editor will now be $29.99, up from the $19.99 price that was in place during beta. Those who have already purchased the app won’t have to pay up for the full version, though.

As before, LumaFusion is available through both the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store, though the latter restricts the purchase solely to Samsung’s devices, whereas a purchase on Google Play allows installation on ChromeOS as well as Android devices.

In an email to 9to5Google, LumaFusion highlights just a few of the key tools and features available in its full experience on Android and ChromeOS.

Editing Layer up to 6 video and 6 audio tracks (number of layers determined by your device type)

Powerful magnetic timeline with insert/overwrite and link/unlink clips

Display track headers for locking, hiding, and muting tracks

Use preset effects or create your own

Add markers with notes

Cut, copy, paste in your timeline and between projects using multiselect Effects Layer effects; green screen, luma and chroma keys, blurs, distort, styles and color

Use powerful color correction tools

Select from included color LUTs like FiLMiC deLog or import your own .cube or .3dl

Animate with unlimited keyframes

Save and share effect presets Speed FX Create slow motion/fast motion forward and reverse

Create smooth slow motion using 120 and 240 fps files

Edit with time-lapse video Audio Keyframe audio levels, panning and EQ for perfect mixes

Fill-from-left / right for dual-mono audio captures

Duck music during dialog with Auto-ducking Titler Create multilayer titles with shapes and images

Adjust font, color, face, border and shadow

Save and share title presets Project Manager Create projects with a variety of aspect ratios (including landscape, portrait, square, widescreen film)

Work in frame rates from 18fps to 240fps

Duplicate, add notes, and use color-tag projects Media Library Use media directly from your device

Link to media on USB-C drives – only download what you use on the timeline.

Import media: cloud storage (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive)

Storyblocks Library (In App Purchase) includes thousands of royalty-free music, sound fx, videos, and backgrounds

View detailed metadata for your media

Rename, add notes, and color-tag

Sort and search to quickly find what you need Share Features Easily share movies with control over resolution, quality, and framerate

Create a snapshot of any frame

Archive projects for backup or edit on another device

Notably, LumaFusion also supports integration with StoryBlocks, a subscription-based library of stock footage. Google is offering Chromebook owners 25% off of LumaFusion on eligible devices, as well as 3 months of StoryBlocks for LumaFusion for free.

