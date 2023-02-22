Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 reportedly skipping the built-in S Pen yet again

The arrival of S Pen support on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is part of what sealed the death of the Galaxy Note, but we’re still waiting on the ability to house a stylus inside of Samsung’s flagship foldable. Apparently, those hoping for an S Pen silo to arrive in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be left waiting yet again.

Ever since Samsung devised a way to add S Pen support to foldables, the company has been reportedly working on a way to also stow the stylus within the phone. It was attempted for the Fold 3, rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and another report seemed confident that it would finally arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 this year.

But now, ETNews reports that Samsung won’t include a “built-in” S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung reportedly axed the feature recently, apparently not being able to find a compromise on the thickness of the foldable and the size of the S Pen itself. The change also would have increased the cost of the Fold 5, the report says.

The company doesn’t seem to be giving up on this feature entirely, with development underway on a method of making the S Pen thinner without ruining the “writing feeling.” In the meantime, Samsung’s next foldable will likely again rely on cases to store a stylus. The company’s first attempt on the Fold 3 was a trainwreck, but a new design on Fold 4 was significantly better.

