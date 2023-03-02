March Google System Updates: Wallet loyalty card tweaks, more

Google System Updates for March 2023 give you more control over the loyalty/rewards cards in your Google Wallet, and more.

On its own, Android is an excellent platform for everything from phones and watches to TVs and car infotainment systems. But what really makes Android devices shine is Google’s ever-improving suite of apps and services, especially the Play Store and Google Play Services. Beyond that, Android now offers monthly “Play system updates” that bring new features and keep people’s devices secure without the need for a full system update.

Each month, Google rounds up everything that’s changed with each update to Play Services, the Play Store, and Play system updates — collectively called the “Google System” — and shares the patch notes, with new details arriving throughout the month. Notably, these patch notes will often make references to features that have not yet launched, though it’s always good practice to keep your devices up-to-date.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Updating Google Play Services

Updating Play Store (1/2)

Updating Play Store (2/2)

Updating Play System (1/2)

Updating Play System (2/2)

The first batch of patch notes for March 2023 is quite slim, containing only two tidbits. The more notable of these is a change to how Google Wallet handles loyalty/rewards cards. In the app today, you can choose to let Wallet automatically import any loyalty cards that appear in your Gmail inbox.

Until now, the only way to remove that type of card from Wallet was to delete the original email from Gmail. Starting with Google Play Services version 23.08, you should soon be able to manually remove any unwanted loyalty cards from Wallet without needing to delete an email.

Google Play System Updates for March 2023

Wallet

[Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail.

System Management

[Auto] [TV] [Phone] [Wear OS] [PC] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Battery Life, Device Storage, and Network Usage.

