Play Store letting you rate and review apps by form factor on the web

Last year, Google made it so that Play app ratings are generated based on form factor. You can now rate and review apps for all form factors from the online Play Store.

Previously, you could leave app ratings and reviews for a form factor by going to the on-device Play Store.

Some Google Play users are now seeing the ability to leave reviews for any device category by going to app listings on the web. Google’s Clock app is the example shown below. The “Rate this app” section now features chips for Phone, Tablet, Watch, Chromebook, TV, and Auto to specify which experience you’re reviewing.

If you have a lot to say, this is a much better approach. Hopefully, these filters will also come to Google Play on Android.

In late 2021, Google also moved to generate app ratings by country so that a “user in Japan will see app ratings generated from those submitted by other Japanese users.” The company believes that “aggregate ratings don’t always tell the whole story.”

This form factor filters for reviews and ratings are not widely rolled out yet, but it’s appearing on several of our Play Store accounts.

