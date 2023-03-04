Magic Eraser rolls out to all Pixel phones, Google One subscribers, & iPhone

Following last week’s announcement, Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel phones and for any Google One subscriber, including those on iOS.

All Pixel phones

Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in 2021 before coming to the 6a and then the Pixel 7 series. It removes distractions automatically identified by Google Photos or those that you manually select by circling. The tool can remove people and objects, while a Camouflage mode lets you change the color of selected items to “help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo.”

When viewing an image in Google Photos, a suggestion chip will appear at the bottom when Magic Eraser detects things to remove. In the editor, you can find Magic Eraser in the “Suggestions” or “Tools” tabs. You can undo removals at any time.

As of today, we’re seeing Magic Eraser on a Pixel 2 XL (Android 11) and 4a with version 6.25 of Google Photos. Google told us last week that it will be available on the original Pixel from 2016 to the Pixel 5a without the need of a Google One subscription. It’s a nice gesture for devices (Pixel 4 and older) that no longer get monthly security updates.

Google One subscribers on non-Pixel and iOS devices

With Photos 6.25 and a Google One subscription (including the cheapest $1.99 plan), we’re seeing Magic Eraser on Samsung devices, iPhones (version 6.26), and iPads. When editing, the Magic Eraser tile is badged with a Google One logo in the top-left corner. It works in the same way as on Pixel phones.

…we worked really closely with our AI researchers at Google to create machine learning models that run well on Tensor. And since then we’ve been working really hard to optimize those models on other devices. Google

We’re also seeing wide availability of the HDR effect for videos to enhance brightness and contrast. Availability matches the expanded Magic Eraser, and Google says this will result in “dramatic, balanced videos that are ready to share.”

Expanding Magic Eraser availability is a good move that boosts the appeal of Google One as a subscription service. Previously, the tools Google One unlocked in Photos — like HDR, Portrait light, Blur, Sky filters, and Color focus — weren’t too appealing for those that weren’t already subscribed for storage. At $1.99 per month, the addition of Magic Eraser might be enough to tempt more people to try Google One.

