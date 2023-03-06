The March Pixel update with Android 13 QPR2 and Feature Drop is late

Historically, Google updates its Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. PT. That’s today, but there’s no March update yet in an unexpected delay for Google Pixel.

Update 1: As of 10:30 a.m. PT, there’s still no Pixel update, but the Android Security Bulletin—March 2023 has been published. There are 31 security issues resolved in the Android 13 March patch dated 2023-03-01 and 29 for 2023-03-05.

Google’s post, as always, links to the March 2023 Pixel Update Bulletin, but that page is not yet live.

As of the usual time, there are zero blogs from Google announcing the March update for Pixel phones, while there are no new factory or OTA images.

Even if the update doesn’t roll out immediately for some phones, Google usually still details the release. For example, the Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in 2021 often received their updates — factory images and on-device OTAs — a few weeks after older phones.

One recent example of Google deviating from the norm was last August, but that was due to Android 13 coming in the middle of that month. Google made no announcements on Monday, August 1 and waited until Thursday, August 4 to roll out an “additional update” just for the Pixel 6 series and 6a. The Android 13 update for all remaining phones came on Monday, August 15.

It’s not clear what’s causing this delay, or how long it will last. Android 13 QPR2 progressed through the Android Beta Program normally and is not the biggest update in terms of user-facing changes. One possibility is that Google found a showstopper bug that derailed today’s update.

Updating…

