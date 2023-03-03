Google Pixel Watch Faces update tweaks Assistant complication

Google is rolling out an update to the app responsible for Pixel Watch Faces. So far, there aren’t any major changes, with the count remaining at 19, but the Google Assistant complication does get a color tweak.

Besides holding the side button or using the hotword, you can launch Google Assistant by placing its complication on your watch face. Since launch, the complication has used the blue/red/green/yellow logo for its icon.

With version 1.1.69.494644191 (versus 1.0.87.473139107) of the Google Pixel Watch Faces app, the Assistant icon now matches whatever watch face color is set. This is good for uniformity, while you can get the old version back by assigning an app shortcut to the Google Assistant app, though you’ll have to deal with the white background.

Meanwhile, this update skews the preview in the Pixel Watch companion app with missing complication slots. When you go to edit, you’ll find that they are just empty. This is a weird bug and messes up the appearance of some faces.

This Google Pixel Watch Faces update is rolling out via the on-watch Play Store. Chime in below if you spot any other changes.

