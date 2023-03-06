February 2023 Google Play system update rolls out to Pixel in March

In the latest example of a late Google Play system update, the February 2023 patch for Pixel phones is just rolling out today after having missed its original month.

On the Pixel 7 (running Android 13 QPR1 stable), the update is 54MB. On the Pixel 6 Pro (QPR2 Beta) and other devices, it is 50MB. We’re not seeing this update on a Pixel 7 Pro running Android 14.

Despite coming in March, it’s still better than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro missing out on the December 2022 Play system update entirely. On Google phones, open Settings > Security & privacy > Updates > Google Play system update. After downloading, your phone will require a reboot.

Of note last month are tweaks to Nearby Share, like “audio and tactile feedback,” and a trio of additions for Wallet/payment. Google’s full changelog is below:

Critical Fixes

[Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.[1]

Account Management

[Phone] Improved user experience for parents to give consent on behalf of supervised accounts.[8]

Device Connectivity

[Phone] Pin Nearby Sharing heads up notification to screen when shown. [2]

[Phone] Add audio and tactile feedback to Nearby Share.[8]

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

With LiveOps reporting, you can report bad in-app events, offers, and updates from Apps & Games.[4]

[Phone] Learn more about search results by expanding them directly in the search results page.[7]

Utilities

[Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management, and System Management & Diagnostics related services. [5]

[Phone] Add autofill support for valuable cards from Google Wallet.[8]

Wallet

[Phone] Updated user experience within Google Pay to send money internationally to IN users using recipient’s phone number via third party services. [5]

[Phone] This feature provides improvements to the Google Pay experience in Japan. [6]

[Phone] Update appearances for transit card and payment screens.[8]

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps. [2]

[Phone, TV] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Ads, and Maps related developer services in their apps.[2][5]

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, security, stability, and updatability. [1]

[Phone] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Device Performance. [6]

[Auto] [TV] [Phone] [Wear OS] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Privacy. [8]

[Auto] [TV] [Phone] [Wear OS] [PC] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Stability.[8]

[1]Available through Google Play system update for February.[2]Available through Google Play services v04.23 updated on 02/01/2023 [3]Available through Google Play Store v34.3 updated on 02/01/2023 [4]Available through Google Play Store v34.4 updated on 02/06/2023 [5]Available through Google Play services v05.23 updated on 02/08/2023 [6]Available through Google Play services v06.23 updated on 02/15/2023 [7]Available through Google Play Store v34.6 updated on 02/20/2023 [8]Available through Google Play services v07.23 updated on 02/22/2023

