February 2023 Google Play system update rolls out to Pixel in March

In the latest example of a late Google Play system update, the February 2023 patch for Pixel phones is just rolling out today after having missed its original month.

On the Pixel 7 (running Android 13 QPR1 stable), the update is 54MB. On the Pixel 6 Pro (QPR2 Beta) and other devices, it is 50MB. We’re not seeing this update on a Pixel 7 Pro running Android 14. 

Despite coming in March, it’s still better than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro missing out on the December 2022 Play system update entirely. On Google phones, open Settings > Security & privacy > Updates > Google Play system update. After downloading, your phone will require a reboot.

Of note last month are tweaks to Nearby Share, like “audio and tactile feedback,” and a trio of additions for Wallet/payment. Google’s full changelog is below:

Critical Fixes

  • [Phone] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics, and utilities related services.[1]

Account Management

  • [Phone] Improved user experience for parents to give consent on behalf of supervised accounts.[8]

Device Connectivity

  • [Phone] Pin Nearby Sharing heads up notification to screen when shown.[2]
  • [Phone] Add audio and tactile feedback to Nearby Share.[8]

Google Play Store

  • New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]
  • Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]
  • Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]
  • Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]
  • With LiveOps reporting, you can report bad in-app events, offers, and updates from Apps & Games.[4]
  • [Phone] Learn more about search results by expanding them directly in the search results page.[7]

Utilities

  • [Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management, and System Management & Diagnostics related services.[5]
  • [Phone] Add autofill support for valuable cards from Google Wallet.[8]

Wallet

  • [Phone] Updated user experience within Google Pay to send money internationally to IN users using recipient’s phone number via third party services.[5]
  • [Phone] This feature provides improvements to the Google Pay experience in Japan.[6]
  • [Phone] Update appearances for transit card and payment screens.[8]

Developer Services

  • [Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.[2]
  • [Phone, TV] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Ads, and Maps related developer services in their apps.[2][5]

System Management

  • Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, security, stability, and updatability.[1]
  • [Phone] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Device Performance.[6]
  • [Auto] [TV] [Phone] [Wear OS] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Privacy.[8]
  • [Auto] [TV] [Phone] [Wear OS] [PC] Updates to System Management, and Usability services that improve Stability.[8]

[1]Available through Google Play system update for February.[2]Available through Google Play services v04.23 updated on 02/01/2023

[3]Available through Google Play Store v34.3 updated on 02/01/2023

[4]Available through Google Play Store v34.4 updated on 02/06/2023

[5]Available through Google Play services v05.23 updated on 02/08/2023

[6]Available through Google Play services v06.23 updated on 02/15/2023

[7]Available through Google Play Store v34.6 updated on 02/20/2023

[8]Available through Google Play services v07.23 updated on 02/22/2023

