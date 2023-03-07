Galaxy Note 9 gets unexpected update w/ February 2023 security patch

Despite support officially ending in late 2022 after four years, the Galaxy Note 9 has received a surprise update with the February 2023 security patch.

In recent years, Samsung has cleaned up a murky reputation when it comes to Galaxy devices software support windows and update cadence. After launching with Android 8.1 Oreo, the Android 10 update with One UI 2.5 arrived in early February 2020. From that date until late 2022, the Galaxy Note 9 would receive regular monthly security patch updates. In the final year of its official lifespan, only quarterly patches were pushed.

According to SamMobile, the Note 9 is now receiving the February 2023 security patch. Because Samsung has effectively washed its hands of the handset, this is surprising, but it could be that handsets are susceptible to an exploit that is covered within the update.

Owners in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland are now able to grab the update on their Exynos 9810-powered Note 9 devices. There’s no word on whether Snapdragon units are going to get this update, but we are likely to find out in the coming weeks. Firmware version N960FXXSAFWB3 is the build you’ll want to look out for. According to this report, this OTA only contains the February 2023 security patch with nothing else noted.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: