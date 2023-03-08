Samsung Galaxy S23 series belatedly joins official ARCore support list

After the delay in adding the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series to the official ARCore support list, Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S23 series and a few more flagships have also been added.

Spotted by Android Police, the official ARCore support list is often far behind when it comes to adding certified devices to its online repository. Given that many devices launch long before being inducted to this support section, it’s not a great shock that the Galaxy S23 series and even last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are now only just being included to the ARCore section alongside a slew of other Galaxy handsets.

To reiterate, being added to the ARCore supported list is not necessarily a huge deal for devices like the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4, or Z Flip 4. Most Android phones from reputable brands will already include support for augmented reality experiences right out of the box. We’re also sure that many have been using Live View in Google Maps on their devices without even knowing what ARCore is or what the platform enables.

Google’s online support document simply gives an overview of what kind of functionality you can expect when using AR and ARCore features that rely on your on-device camera system with handsets like the Galaxy S23. Just what the hold-up has been still remains a mystery, but it could be that Google has become wary of leaking or confirming the existence of unreleased handsets via this support site. Whatever the reason, you can check out the full list of new additions here:

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

