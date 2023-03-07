Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro finally join official ARCore support list

Almost half a year after the launch of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the latest flagship devices from Google are now officially part of the ARCore support list alongside the Pixel 6a.
Augmented reality experiences have been touted as an integral component of Pixel phones for a long time, with ARCore support almost guaranteed for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro ahead of launch. However, Google’s own official supported devices list has only now just been updated to include the flagship Pixel duo alongside a laundry list of other handsets including the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Poco F4, plus more.
Prior to being added to this official ARCore support document, you were still able to access augmented reality experiences and take advantage of the tech on Pixel 7 hardware. What’s interesting is that despite ordinarily working out of the box, in many cases, Google will add devices in phases. It’s unclear what the hold-up has been, given the Pixel 6a has been on store shelves for almost a year at this stage.
It’s not just the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series that are late in joining the ARCore support list either. As you’ll notice from the list below, there are quite a few devices that have already been available for an extended period at this stage of 2023 already. Most of these have been able to use ARCore compatible in-app features such as Live View in Google Maps since day one:
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Infinix Mobile NOTE 12 2023
- Infinix Mobile ZERO 20
- Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA
- Infinix Mobile ZERO X
- Infinix Mobile ZERO X Pro
- Infinix Mobile ZERO X NEO
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen
- Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
- Motorola moto g52j 5G
- Motorola edge 30 Pro
- Motorola moto tab g62
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Sharp Leitz Phone2
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi POCO F4
- Xiaomi POCO F4 GT
- Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K50G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Zebra ET40L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET45L 10″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET40S 8″ Enterprise Tablet
- Zebra ET45S 8″ Enterprise Tablet
- ZTE Libero 5G III
- Oppo K10 Pro 5G – in China
- Fujitsu arrows N F-51C
- FCNT arrows We F-51B
The ARCore supported device list is merely a formality – especially for the Pixel 6a and 7 series – but an important one nonetheless as it can often reveal unreleased hardware and confirms if any soon-to-be-launched tech will be able to access enhanced augmented reality experiences. Just why Google has waited so long to add the current best internally developed smartphones remains to be seen.
