Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro finally join official ARCore support list

Almost half a year after the launch of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the latest flagship devices from Google are now officially part of the ARCore support list alongside the Pixel 6a.

Augmented reality experiences have been touted as an integral component of Pixel phones for a long time, with ARCore support almost guaranteed for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro ahead of launch. However, Google’s own official supported devices list has only now just been updated to include the flagship Pixel duo alongside a laundry list of other handsets including the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Poco F4, plus more.

Prior to being added to this official ARCore support document, you were still able to access augmented reality experiences and take advantage of the tech on Pixel 7 hardware. What’s interesting is that despite ordinarily working out of the box, in many cases, Google will add devices in phases. It’s unclear what the hold-up has been, given the Pixel 6a has been on store shelves for almost a year at this stage.

It’s not just the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series that are late in joining the ARCore support list either. As you’ll notice from the list below, there are quite a few devices that have already been available for an extended period at this stage of 2023 already. Most of these have been able to use ARCore compatible in-app features such as Live View in Google Maps since day one:

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Infinix Mobile NOTE 12 2023

Infinix Mobile ZERO 20

Infinix Mobile ZERO ULTRA

Infinix Mobile ZERO X

Infinix Mobile ZERO X Pro

Infinix Mobile ZERO X NEO

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Motorola moto g52j 5G

Motorola edge 30 Pro

Motorola moto tab g62

Oppo Find X5 Pro Sharp Leitz Phone2

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi POCO F4

Xiaomi POCO F4 GT

Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K50G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro

Zebra ET40L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45L 10″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET40S 8″ Enterprise Tablet

Zebra ET45S 8″ Enterprise Tablet

ZTE Libero 5G III

Oppo K10 Pro 5G – in China

Fujitsu arrows N F-51C

FCNT arrows We F-51B

The ARCore supported device list is merely a formality – especially for the Pixel 6a and 7 series – but an important one nonetheless as it can often reveal unreleased hardware and confirms if any soon-to-be-launched tech will be able to access enhanced augmented reality experiences. Just why Google has waited so long to add the current best internally developed smartphones remains to be seen.

