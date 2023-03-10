Android Beta Program now requires opt out to get 13 QPR2 stable, QPR3 coming

We’re still waiting for the stable release of Android 13 QPR2, but ahead of that, Google provided an update today on how to leave the Beta Program without needing to wipe your device. The company today also shared that the Android 13 QPR3 Beta is starting next week.

Google is notably “changing [its] beta release process” from previous cycles. To get the stable public release of Android 13 QPR2 (which has yet to be announced and was expected this Monday), those currently enrolled need to leave the Beta Program by manually opting out on google.com/android/beta.

(Previously, you’d be on the final beta, get the stable OTA, and then be able to opt out without a data wipe. Google has now decided to not roll out the stable OTA update to all users.)

However, to avoid a device wipe, you need to “ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the final public stable release of the March Feature Drop (QPR2) releasing this month.” Ignore any update notification and don’t go to Settings > System > System update until the March update is available for you.

Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA.

Meanwhile, those that receive the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 update prompt next week — and missed Google’s Friday announcement — can still avoid wiping their phone by opting out of the Beta Program and not installing any update that isn’t the stable QPR2 release, which will eventually appear.

Android 13 QPR3

If you don’t do anything between now and next week on your enrolled device, Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 will install on your Pixel. In the grand scheme, these QPR betas are relatively stable, and this isn’t the biggest issue. However, this process is very convoluted and unnecessarily confusing.

Android 13 QPR3 undergoing beta testing is unexpected, especially given what previous messaging (like the FAQ quote below) implied.

It seemed that Google was avoiding simultaneous Android 13 QPR and 14 Betas by going directly from 13 QPR2 to 14 Beta. (The existence of Android 13 QPR3 was not in contention, just its public testing.) That is not the case, and Android 13 QPR3 will see its public launch in June.

More on Android 13 QPR2:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: