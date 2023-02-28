Android 13 QPR2 Beta gets final feedback survey before launch

Abner Li

- Feb. 28th 2023 5:26 pm PT

Google released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 last week to close out the preview cycle and is now asking for final feedback ahead of launch.

Last week’s update was the “final QPR2 Beta build before the official March public release.” At the time, Google said that this would occur “in a few weeks.” Compared to last year, the next beta Pixel users can test should be Android 14 instead of a QPR3 for Android 13.

Beta 3 was made available on the first day of February with the previous month’s security patch. These previews usually wait for the latest Android security update, with Beta 3.1 released a week later to remedy that. 

The feedback survey starts by having you confirm the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 version: 

  • T2B3.230109.009
  • T2B3.230109.006.A1 for Pixel 7 Pro

You can rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

That’s then followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.” 

Users are asked to identify a “top issue area” with the ability to leave more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes the survey, where you can share other thoughts.

