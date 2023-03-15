OnePlus Pad will be up for pre-order on April 10

Alongside the OnePlus 11 last month, OnePlus announced its very first Android tablet. The OnePlus Pad was teased to be coming soon, and apparently the tablet will go up for pre-order in just a few weeks.

During last month’s announcement, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad would be available for pre-order in April 2023 across many global markets, though without a specific release date.

We still don’t know exactly when the tablet will be shipping to customers, but OnePlus has since offered up a date for pre-orders to open. An email sent to customers and spotted by many including DroidReader reveals that the OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order on April 10, less than a month from today. OnePlus also teases that these early bird customers will be eligible for an “amazing gift” of some sort, but we suspect that may be referring to the tablet itself.

As for when the OnePlus Pad will actually be shipping, that we still do not know. OnePlus is offering the chance to win a free OnePlus Pad on its website, though, if you tap the “Notify Me” button and sign up for the brand’s newsletter.

