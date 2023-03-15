Pixel 8 Pro is getting a flat display – did you like curved screens? [Poll]

Curved screens have been showing up on Android phones for the better part of a decade now, and they’ve always proved to be a divisive design choice. For its upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro, it seems the company has opted to do away with a curved display and go for a flat one instead. How do you feel about the change?

After Samsung pushed curved screens into the mainstream on 2015’s Galaxy S6 Edge, the design feature has stuck around in one form or another on flagship Android phones. For a while, nearly every new device was shipping with this trend, from Samsung to OnePlus and many others. Some designs even took it up a notch, with a “waterfall” design that had a steep curve to the display.

Google, originally, didn’t adopt this design. The glass was curved on the original Pixel and Pixel 2 XL, but only after the bezel was in place. On later releases, such as Pixel 3, 4, and 5, curved glass really wasn’t a noticeable part of the design. But with the Pixel 6 Pro, Google adopted curved screens in a noticeable way, but only on that premium model. The same was true of the Pixel 7 Pro, though Google had lessened the curvature a bit.

The timing of that was notable, as other brands had started to do away with the feature. Samsung, the brand that had pushed this into popularity, had mostly ditched curved screens on the Galaxy S20 series, though the company kept it around for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that arrived later in the year, and subsequent Ultra phones have been curved too.

With the Pixel 8 Pro, Google seems to be doing away with curved screens. Early CAD-based renders show a design that might be a bit curved on the very edges, but is mostly flat.

For me, this is a big win. I’ve never been a fan of curved screens for a few reasons. They result in annoying reflections, often quirky touch rejection, and very complicated and expensive screen protectors.

But for others, the curved screen is something they’ve actually enjoyed, on Pixel and elsewhere. For instance, our Max Weinbach loves curved screens, but others such as ArsTechnica’s Ron Amadeo are glad to see the curve going away.

Where do you fall on the matter? Are curved screens good? Do you mind the compromises, or would you prefer the panel just be flat? Vote in the poll below, and let’s discuss further in the comments!

