Google Fi testing 7-day trial with eSIM, free data, and hot spot

To attract prospective subscribers, Google Fi is testing a seven-day trial of its service that takes advantage of eSIM support on Android and the iPhone.

This free Google Fi trial sees a number assigned to you with unlimited calling, texting, and data in the US for one week. After 10GB of data, with hot spot tethering supported, you’ll experience slower speeds. (On actual plans, if you sign-up, this doesn’t occur until after 15, 35, or 50GB.)

During the trial, you’ll also have access to the Google Fi VPN, spam blocking, and other MVNO features. This is a nice way to see if service (T-Mobile) is good in your area.

This free trial for one line of service will be available for some people that visit the Google Fi website starting Thursday. If it’s available to you, both Android and iPhone devices are supported with a compatibility checker tool offered.

Setup will be via eSIM so that access is instantaneous, and you don’t have to wait for a physical SIM. If you decide to subscribe, you can keep the number initially assigned to you or port in one afterward.

Google Fi plans start at $20/month for unlimited calling/texting and $10 per GB of data. Next is the $50/month Simply Unlimited with full-speed data until 35GB and 5GB of hot spot tethering. Unlimited Plus is the highest tier at $65/month with no caps until 50GB with tethering and data SIMS for other devices. You also get 100GB of Google One and a year of free YouTube Premium. Each line gets cheaper when you add more members (up to 6 in total).

