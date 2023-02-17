Google Fi 5G appearing on iPhone with iOS 16.4 beta

Abner Li

- Feb. 17th 2023 4:15 am PT

0 Comments

An iPhone 12 or 13 on Google Fi is currently limited to 4G LTE data, but that might be changing as the iOS 16.4 beta appears to add support for 5G service. 

After updating to iOS 16.4 beta 1, 5G service is appearing for Google Fi subscribers. The “Voice & Data” menu in Settings shows “5G On” and “5G Auto” in addition to LTE. 

Officially, “Fi for iOS is in beta, so not all Fi features will be supported, with Google on the Fi website clearly stating that “5G data isn’t supported.” Looking at the MVNO landscape, Mint Mobile (which also uses T-Mobile) and Visible (Verizon) already offer 5G on the iPhone

Meanwhile, iOS 16.4 also brings 5G Standalone (SA) on T-Mobile. It first launched on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 in November, with the carrier saying that up to 3Gbps speeds are possible with 5G SA + carrier aggregation. 

iOS 16.4 is still in the beta phase, and it remains to be seen whether this 5G support makes it out of testing into the stable release.

We’ll be reaching out to Google to confirm that this Fi 5G availability for the iPhone is intentional.

More on Google Fi:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Fi

Google Fi
iOS

iOS
Google Fi

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com