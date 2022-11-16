Google Fi Unlimited Plus adds 1-year of YouTube Premium, existing subscribers eligible

“Unlimited Plus” is Google Fi’s top tier and the MVNO is now adding one year of free YouTube Premium as a subscription perk.

Unlimited Plus, which is above Simply Unlimited and Flexible, gives you 50GB of data before throttling occurs with no limits on hotspot tethering within that cap, which can also be used by data SIMs. There are also international features aimed at frequent travelers.

A single line is $65 per month, two for $55 each, three for $45 each, and $40 each for four to six members.

The existing perk you currently receive is 100GB of Google One storage, and that’s now being joined by 1-year of YouTube Premium. This is a one-time free addition for both new and existing Google Fi subscribers, while existing YouTube Premium members will also be able to redeem.

For families, all Unlimited Plus members — which maxes out at six — can redeem the free year. However, this is an individual perk so existing YouTube family members will have to cancel that plan and sign-up for individual free subscriptions.

Once rolled out, you can redeem YouTube Premium from within the Google Fi app.

YouTube Premium gets you ad-free video and music playback, while background play lets you just listen to the audio of any video with your device’s screen turned off. Users can also download videos for offline playback when you don’t have a consistent connection.

