Google Fi survey wants feedback from international travelers

One of Google Fi’s original appeals was to frequent international travelers, and it’s now running a feedback survey geared at those users.

As a Google Fi customer, we’d love to hear about your experience using Google Fi internationally. Your opinions and feedback are very much appreciated, as involvement in service feedback and improvements is key to better understanding your needs. Google Fi

The survey starts with the MVNO asking “how satisfied were you with Google Fi while traveling in the past 3 months?” from very satisfied to very dissatisfied. Google later asks you to specify the region/continent, duration, and plan you’re on.

The company then asks about issues you might have encountered, as well as what worked well:

Call coverage and/or quality (e.g., dropped calls)

Data speed and/or coverage (e.g., no LTE or 5G)

International rates

Sending and/or receiving texts

Roaming restrictions

Could not activate internationally

You can leave written feedback later on, with one of Google Fi’s historic pain points relating to having “international capabilities suspended” if a “majority of your usage occurs outside of the United States over a consecutive 90 day period.”

Of Google Fi’s three plans today, all offer “data, calls & texts within the US, Canada & Mexico.” Flexible and Unlimited Plus offer “data while traveling outside US, Canada & Mexico,” and both also provide free texting when traveling outside those three countries.

More on Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: