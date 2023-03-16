Oppo confirms Find X6 and Oppo Pad 2 launch date, shows off tablet hardware [Gallery]

The Oppo Find X6 series and the company’s next tablet are right around the corner, and now there’s a confirmed launch date.

With teasers posted to its official website, Oppo has confirmed a March 21 launch date for the Oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Pad 2. The launch date was confirmed for China, with no mention on international websites. That backs up the rumor that Find X6 Pro might be exclusive to China.

On the site, Oppo shows off a teaser image of the Find X6 Pro showcasing a massive camera module and a leather back, with the launch event apparently taking place at 4:00 Bejing time.

While the Find X6 Pro page doesn’t tell us a whole lot about the phone, the Oppo Pad 2’s listing shows off the hardware in great detail. The design is very similar to the OnePlus Pad that was announce last month, with a circular camera module on the back and a unique aspect ratio for the display. Oppo also shows off a keyboard accessory and stylus – called the “Oppo Pencil” which seems to attach magnetically to the tablet.

Pricing isn’t confirmed just yet, but we don’t have long to wait to find out.

