OnePlus ‘V Fold’ might not be a total copy of Oppo’s Find N2 after all

OnePlus has all but confirmed it will launch its first foldable smartphones later on this year, with the “OnePlus V Fold” and “OnePlus V Flip” in the pipeline. But, according to a new leak, the “OnePlus V Fold” may not be a copy of the Oppo Find N2 after all.

The foldable market is set to expand in major ways this year, and OnePlus has been expected for quite some time to essentially rebrand Oppo’s flagship foldables for the global market, including the United States. The “OnePlus V Fold” was largely expected to be a complete copy of the Find N2 that Oppo released late last year, and that’s something we were certainly excited for given just how good that device is.

But according to Digital Chat Station, the “V Fold” may have less in common than we first thought.

Apparently, the device will be a “large screen” foldable with a display resolution that fits the description of “2K.” That doesn’t really line up with the 1792 x 1920 resolution of the Oppo Find N2, which is effectively glorified FHD, but it certainly straddles the line. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, for comparison, lands at 1812 x 2176 on its inner display.

This seems to imply that the “OnePlus V Fold” will have some hardware changes compared to the Find N2, but it remains to be seen just how different it will be. The increased screen resolution also suggests that the Fold will be larger, as the compact size of the Find N2 would negate the need for greater resolution. Google’s Pixel Fold is, notably, also expected to have a larger display, but the resolution has yet to surface.

What exactly OnePlus’ first foldable will bring to the market still seems largely up in the air, but it’s exciting nonetheless. In the meantime, Oppo just launched its first foldable sold on the global market, the Find N2 Flip.

