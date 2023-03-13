Oppo Find X6 Pro leaks as first teaser for upcoming launch pops up

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 13th 2023 5:30 am PT

Oppo
Following the launch of the Find N2 Flip last month, Oppo is now heading toward the launch of its next flagship, the Oppo Find X6 Pro. Over the past few days, new leaks and teasers help give a clear picture of what’s to come.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro has leaked before, with an early version of the phone showing up with an absolute behemoth of a camera bump. But now, a new image posted by Ice Universe offers a look at newer hardware which sports a still very large, but now circular camera bump. It’s possible that previous leak was an early prototype, or just another phone entirely.

In any case, the huge camera module on the Oppo Find X6 Pro certainly has an Oppo style to it, and houses two primary cameras as well as a third telephoto lens. That’s in line with the Find X5 Pro’s setup, though it seems the physical sensors are bigger this time around based on the spacing alone. It’s rumored that the triple-camera array will include Sony’s IMX989 for the primary sensor with two IMX890 sensors for ultrawide and telephoto. The IMX989 is Sony’s 1-inch sensor, which has been used on quite a few smartphones as of late. The hardware also has badges for Oppo’s MariSilicon chip and Hasselblad software optimizations, which together should certainly prove to be a powerhouse for smartphone photography.

Meanwhile, in China, Oppo has released a teaser for the Find X6 Pro (via GizmoChina). There’s nothing all that specific revealed in the teaser, but a March date is suggested, implying that the Oppo Find X6 series could make its debut in a matter of weeks. Apparently, rumors are circulating that the launch date could fall on March 21.

That teaser is also apparently on display in some retail stores.

However, there might be a catch. Where Oppo usually sells its flagship Find devices globally, the Find X6 Pro has been tipped by Ice to launch only in China. It’s unclear if that will only be a temporary region lock or if Oppo truly intends to never sell the device globally.

