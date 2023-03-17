Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $199, Sonos refurbished spring sale from $159, more

All of today’s best deals are now live as we head into the weekend with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hitting $199. Then go check out all of the savings in the Sonos spring refurbished sale, which is now live from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC hits $199

Amazon is currently offering the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $199 in three colorways. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at $31 in savings as well as only the second discount of the year. This comes within $9 of that previous mention from the very beginning of the year and is the third-best price to date.

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Sonos spring refurbished sale goes live from $159

Sonos is now launching a spring certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers for the first time since back over the holiday season. You’ll score free shipping across the board, too. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This is the first discount we’ve seen in quite some time, dropping down from the usual $849 going rate. Those $170 make this flagship soundbar even more affordable while marking a return to the all-time low in the process.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone.

LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs are now $200 off

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the unique LG Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV. You can land the 48-inch model for $1,597 and the larger 55-inch model at $1,797. Regularly $1,799 and $2,000 directly from LG, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. While we did wee the smaller model drop down to the $1,500 range once, today’s deals are among the best prices we have tracked and matching the deepest deals we have seen in several months otherwise.

While certainly not the most universal of designs, this 4K smart gallery-style display carries a series of unique features that can come in handy both at home, in the office, and when collaborating with others. It carries a 120Hz display with textile finish that wraps around the back of the display alongside a useful media shelf to neatly stow cables, streaming boxes, controllers, and whatever else might have otherwise cluttered the vibe here. You’ll even find cable ports down through the legs to guide cables in a neat and tidy fashion – otherwise, the included wall mount will certainly come in handy.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: