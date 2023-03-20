Google letting you rate the entire Android Beta Program as part of 13 QPR3 survey

Google released Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 last week to kick off a new, unexpected preview cycle and is now asking for more detailed survey feedback.
The feedback survey starts by having you confirm the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 version (T3B1.230224.005) and device. New for this survey is location/country and mobile phone carrier. It’s a long list organized by country: US, CA, UK, DE, FR, IE, ES, AU, IN, IT, SG, JP, and TW. The stateside choices are Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, USCC, and Google Fi.
You then rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).
That’s then followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”
Users are also asked to identify a “top issue area” with the ability to leave more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience.
On the last page, you can rate (1-5) overall “Android Beta Program Satisfaction,” including by category:
- Program Enrollment/Exit
- Time Commitment
- Program Communication (Blog posts, Release notes, Reddit posts)
- Reporting Issues/Bugs
- Feedback Surveys
- Reddit Community Support (r/android_beta/)
There are also open text prompts for:
- If you rated neutral or dissatisfied on any of the areas above, please provide details so we can improve the experience.
- What is the one thing we could do to make your experience as an Android Beta user more enjoyable?
- Do you have any additional feedback you would like to share with the team around your program experience?
