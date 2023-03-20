Google letting you rate the entire Android Beta Program as part of 13 QPR3 survey

Google released Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 last week to kick off a new, unexpected preview cycle and is now asking for more detailed survey feedback.

The feedback survey starts by having you confirm the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 version (T3B1.230224.005) and device. New for this survey is location/country and mobile phone carrier. It’s a long list organized by country: US, CA, UK, DE, FR, IE, ES, AU, IN, IT, SG, JP, and TW. The stateside choices are Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, USCC, and Google Fi.

You then rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

That’s then followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.”

Users are also asked to identify a “top issue area” with the ability to leave more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience.

On the last page, you can rate (1-5) overall “Android Beta Program Satisfaction,” including by category:

Program Enrollment/Exit

Time Commitment

Program Communication (Blog posts, Release notes, Reddit posts)

Reporting Issues/Bugs

Feedback Surveys

Reddit Community Support (r/android_beta/)

There are also open text prompts for:

If you rated neutral or dissatisfied on any of the areas above, please provide details so we can improve the experience.

What is the one thing we could do to make your experience as an Android Beta user more enjoyable?

Do you have any additional feedback you would like to share with the team around your program experience?

