Android 13 QPR1 rolling out to Beta 3.1 users — opt out before next week to avoid data wipe 

As of this afternoon, the stable Android 13 QPR1 release is rolling out to users enrolled in the Beta Program, and you can now opt out of the program without a data wipe occurring.

Initially, Beta 3.1 (from November 7) users could not sideload Android 13 QPR1 with the December security patch as last month’s build was technically newer than this morning’s stable release. Google this afternoon released an OTA for Pixel phones on the Android Beta Program. It comes in at just 2.94MB on the Pixel 7 Pro.

To get this OTA, be sure your device is enrolled in the Beta Program. If you just manually sideloaded without enrolling, your phone will not get the OTA. (We were in this boat, but the proper update appeared seconds after we signed up.)

After downloading and installing the update, your Pixel will be on a build that starts with TQ1A. At this point, Google says “you can opt out of the beta program without a data wipe.”

Important: If you prefer to leave the beta program and return to the public stable track of Android 13, you have a window of opportunity to unenroll without wiping your device. Please update and install the official Android 13 December update released today (TQ1A) and then opt out of the program before installing the first Android 13 QPR2 beta update releasing next week. This will ensure your device will not get wiped during opt-out.

This is important as you have a window before the Android 13 QPR2 Beta starts up “the week of December 12th.” Doing nothing keeps your device enrolled and you’ll get QPR2 Beta 1. At that point, you will have to wait “until the next window of opportunity becomes available in March with the official release of the March Feature Drop,” which is in line with what Google telegraphed in August.

