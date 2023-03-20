Google Pixel 8 Pro may blend cameras to take better Night Sight shots

Google is preparing a new feature for the Pixel 8 Pro that would combine multiple cameras to take even better Night Sight photos.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

With the release of the Pixel 7 Pro, Google unveiled an upgrade to the way that telephoto shots are handled. If you zoom in, but not far enough to switch to the telephoto lens, Google Camera will take your intended shot with both the main and telephoto cameras.

Using that additional data, the Pixel 7 Pro can enhance the center portion of the photo with details that wouldn’t normally be visible.

Multi-camera Super Res Zoom on Pixel 7 Pro | Image: Google

Over the weekend, an update for the Google Camera app, version 8.8, began rolling out via the Play Store. In the app’s code, our team has found that Google has included some of the first details for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We’re still collecting the full details of what’s new for Google’s next flagships, but along the way, we spotted a new feature that’s set to be exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

From what we can piece together, the “Multi-camera Super Res Zoom” feature above seems to be referred to in the code as “Hawk” and “FusionZoom.” In a change specific to the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is expanding when this special Hawk variety of Super Res Zoom can be used, enabling it for Night Sight shots.

In practice, the underlying technique should be nearly unchanged, with both camera sensors taking the same shot over an extended period of time. Once the two photos are taken, Google Camera should seamlessly merge them into a single Night Sight (or perhaps astrophotography) shot with even greater detail than you would have had before.

Considering Google has improved Night Sight in some way every year since it debuted on the Pixel 3, it’s no surprise to see the company investing in low-light photos once again. All the same, it should be intriguing to see how Google’s machine learning handles merging long-exposure photos compared to ones shot in well-lit areas.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: