You can now try the OnePlus 11 with a 100-day return period

OnePlus is giving customers a new chance to try out its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 11, for 100 days before being stuck with it.

Starting today, anyone (in the US) can buy a OnePlus 11 from OnePlus.com and get a 100-day return period on the device. That’s over three months to decide on whether or not you actually want to keep the phone.

Normally, smartphone return periods are somewhere between 14 and 30 days, depending on your retailer, promotions, etc. That’s often plenty of time to see if a phone has defects or if the physical hardware is something you like, but it might not be enough time to see if you really want to commit to a device in the long-term. That’s why this offer from OnePlus does really stand out.

OnePlus says:

We want you to be completely confident in the new OnePlus 11 5G. You can take your time getting to know the device, test out all its features, & see how it performs in your day-to-day life. You have 100 days to decide if you want to keep it.

This 100-day return period for the OnePlus 11 isn’t fully automatic, though. First, you’ll need to purchase the phone for its $699 price tag directly through OnePlus.com. Other retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy won’t be eligible. Second, you’ll need to register the device for the promotion within 15 days of arrival. There’s no added cost for this 100-day trial, just the cost of the phone while it’s in your possession.

Related: OnePlus 11 vs. Pixel 7: Best budget flagship battle [Video]

If you decide to return the phone within 100 days, OnePlus will take it back and offer a full refund. The device must be free of “visible chips and cracks” and the phone will be inspected upon arrival. The phone must also be returned with its original packaging and accessories (charger and cable), factory reset, and “in full working order.” After being approved, refunds return to buyers within 30 days.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: