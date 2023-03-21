Deals: Google Pixel Buds Pro $150, Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card $22, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro, which land at $150. That’s alongside a new Amazon low on Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card at $22, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro land at $150

Joining the discounts from over the weekend on Google’s latest Pixel 7/Pro handsets, the savings are now carrying over to the brand’s most recent earbuds. Alongside a more affordable pair below, the flagship Google Pixel Buds Pro are now marked down to $150 shipped at Amazon. Available in four different styles, you’re looking at a $50 price cut from the usual $200 going rate in either case. Today’s offer is only the second discount of the month and is the lowest in over a month and a half.

Arriving just in time to serenade you on spring workouts, or to just take over your everyday listening habits, the Pixel Buds Pro from Google are its first crack at a more flagship listening experience. Active Noise cancellation lands for the very first time, with a companion transparency mode also hitting the feature set. You’ll find a Qi-enabled charging case that steps up each of the earbuds’ built-in 11 hours of playback by an extra 20 hours for all-day listening and then some. You can also read all about the experience in our hands-on review.

Also getting in on the savings today, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The $79 sale price tag is still far below what you’ll pay for the flagship buds above, too, and is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the second-best price to date. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s PRO Plus 256GB microSD drops to new Amazon low

We have spotted some notable deals on Samsung microSD cards headlined by the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC Card for $22 via Amazon. Having originally released at $55, this model has since dropped to carry a regular price of $38 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is about $0.50 below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low.

This U3 Class10 microSD card lands with an up to 160MB/s transfer speed potential (and is also selling for less than the brand’s 130MB/s models right now) ready to handle all of your 4K footage recording and more. Whether it’s a drone setup, something for your DSLR/action cameras, or otherwise, Samsung pro-grade memory cards – especially at this price – are worth consideration. Alongside the bundled SD card adapter, Samsung’s 6-proof protection against the elements is in place as well. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones get in on spring savings

Amazon today is rolling out some of the very first discounts across Samsung’s new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones. Marking down unlocked versions of all three 5G handsets, shipping is free across the board. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $1,100. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, today’s offer is delivering only the second-ever discount on the entry-level configuration. It’s matching the all-time low at $100 off, as well.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 256GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

