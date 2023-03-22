Amazon Luna sees its first-ever expansion, opens to the UK, Germany, and Canada

Ben Schoon

- Mar. 22nd 2023 7:00 am PT

amazon luna controller
1 Comment

It’s been roughly a year since Amazon Luna first launched its cloud gaming service to everyone, and to celebrate its anniversary, the service is expanding to three new regions – the UK, Germany, and Canada.

Starting today, Amazon Luna will be playable in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. This is the first expansion the service has had so far, being available solely in the United States prior to today. Amazon says the service will be available on “select devices” including Fire TV.

In the US, Luna is available on select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, iPhones and iPads via Safari, and Android devices from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung via Chrome.

Starting today, we’re excited to bring Amazon Luna to everyone in Germany, Canada, and the
United Kingdom, making it easy to instantly start gaming on select devices that you already own, including Fire TV. Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year and we’re
thrilled to expand the service, giving more customers the opportunity to play high-quality,
immersive games without expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads.

Players in these three new regions will of course have access to the Luna+, Jackbox, and Ubisoft+ subscription channels, as well as a rotating selection of games as a part of Amazon Prime. Ubisoft Connect sync for games owned on PC will also be available in all three new countries.

Alongside the service itself, Amazon will also start selling the Luna Controller in the UK, Germany, and Canada.

More on Amazon Luna:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna
Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.