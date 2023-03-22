Amazon Luna sees its first-ever expansion, opens to the UK, Germany, and Canada

It’s been roughly a year since Amazon Luna first launched its cloud gaming service to everyone, and to celebrate its anniversary, the service is expanding to three new regions – the UK, Germany, and Canada.

Starting today, Amazon Luna will be playable in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. This is the first expansion the service has had so far, being available solely in the United States prior to today. Amazon says the service will be available on “select devices” including Fire TV.

In the US, Luna is available on select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, iPhones and iPads via Safari, and Android devices from Google, OnePlus, and Samsung via Chrome.

Starting today, we’re excited to bring Amazon Luna to everyone in Germany, Canada, and the

United Kingdom, making it easy to instantly start gaming on select devices that you already own, including Fire TV. Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year and we’re

thrilled to expand the service, giving more customers the opportunity to play high-quality,

immersive games without expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads.

Players in these three new regions will of course have access to the Luna+, Jackbox, and Ubisoft+ subscription channels, as well as a rotating selection of games as a part of Amazon Prime. Ubisoft Connect sync for games owned on PC will also be available in all three new countries.

Alongside the service itself, Amazon will also start selling the Luna Controller in the UK, Germany, and Canada.

More on Amazon Luna:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: