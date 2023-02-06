Amazon Luna will lose over 50 more games in February as the library continues to shrink

For the second time in recent memory, Amazon Luna is losing a significant number of games over the coming weeks, with over 50 games set to leave in February 2023.

Starting this week and through the end of the month, Amazon Luna is set to lose 53 games from its Luna+ subscription. Games leaving show an easily visible banner at the top of the screen explaining that the game is leaving and on what date it will no longer be available.

The list of games leaving Amazon Luna in February 2023 are as follows.

Games leaving Amazon Luna in February 2023

Leaving on February 9

Leaving on February 11

Leaving on February 27

Leaving on February 28

Game losses are a normal part of Amazon Luna’s library. In a previous statement to 9to5Google, Amazon explained:

Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we’ll be refreshing our content offerings.

However, the main problem here is that this isn’t the first time Amazon Luna has lost a huge number of games in recent memory. Over the course of December and January, Luna lost dozens more games. As CloudDosage, who first spotted these latest removals, points out, the two losses combined will bring Luna down to around 175 total games offered.

Where Google’s Stadia platform certainly had its struggles in adding new games, there’s something to be said about Stadia’s model of never having lost games on the platform – well, until it shut down entirely of course.

It’s certainly a shame to see Amazon Luna’s service hemmoraging so many titles, but at the very least, some games are being added. In February 2023, Amazon Luna previously announced two new additions to Luna+ in Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider and Sail Forth.

