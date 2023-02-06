Amazon Luna will lose over 50 more games in February as the library continues to shrink

For the second time in recent memory, Amazon Luna is losing a significant number of games over the coming weeks, with over 50 games set to leave in February 2023.
Starting this week and through the end of the month, Amazon Luna is set to lose 53 games from its Luna+ subscription. Games leaving show an easily visible banner at the top of the screen explaining that the game is leaving and on what date it will no longer be available.
The list of games leaving Amazon Luna in February 2023 are as follows.
Games leaving Amazon Luna in February 2023
Leaving on February 9
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- El Shaddai: Acenstion of the Metatron
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Melbits World
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- PictoQuest: The Curse Grids
- Race the Sun
- Skelittle: A Giant Party
- Smoots Summer Games
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Snake Pass
- Space Otter Charlie
- Spark Lite
- Spirit of the North
- Spitlings
- Summer Paws
- Super Kickers League Ultimate
- The Medium
- Urban Trial Playground
- Wandersong
Leaving on February 11
Leaving on February 27
Leaving on February 28
- Another World
- Asteroids Deluxe
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut 2
- Centipede
- Crystal Castles
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Flashback
- Forsaken
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Metal Slug 3
- Missile Command
- Panzer Paladin
- Pong
- Retro Classic: Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja
- Retro Classic: Gate of Doom
- Retro Classic: Heavy Barrel
- Retro Classic: Joe & Mac
- Retro Classic: Joe & Mac Returns
- Retro Classic: Super Burger Time
- Retro Classic: Two Crude
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- ShadowMan Remastered
- Space Ace
- Super Breakout
- Tempest
- The Last Blade 2
- Twinsen’s Little Bit Adventure: Classic
Game losses are a normal part of Amazon Luna’s library. In a previous statement to 9to5Google, Amazon explained:
Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we’ll be refreshing our content offerings.
However, the main problem here is that this isn’t the first time Amazon Luna has lost a huge number of games in recent memory. Over the course of December and January, Luna lost dozens more games. As CloudDosage, who first spotted these latest removals, points out, the two losses combined will bring Luna down to around 175 total games offered.
Where Google’s Stadia platform certainly had its struggles in adding new games, there’s something to be said about Stadia’s model of never having lost games on the platform – well, until it shut down entirely of course.
It’s certainly a shame to see Amazon Luna’s service hemmoraging so many titles, but at the very least, some games are being added. In February 2023, Amazon Luna previously announced two new additions to Luna+ in Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider and Sail Forth.
More on Cloud Gaming:
- Amazon Luna is offering a two-month free trial following the death of Stadia
- Google Stadia has officially shut down
- GeForce Now upgrades London servers to RTX 4080
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.