Fortnite appears to be coming to Amazon Luna

The cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna has been hemorrhaging games as of late, but the platform appears to be adding the one of the world’s most popular games, Fortnite, in an unexpected move.

An Amazon Luna user on Reddit spotted Fortnite in their library this week, but the game was quickly removed. A screenshot shows the game’s listing in the Luna web app as “Not Available,” but shows the latest version of the game with artwork from the Chapter 4, Season One trailer in place.

The user who briefly saw the game in their library says that they were able to link their Epic Games account – functionality Amazon Luna was not known to have – and the game is listed with support for play on accounts that either subscribe to Amazon Luna+ or have Amazon Prime. This effectively makes the game free to play on the cloud platform for a whole lot of users.

Fortnite also streams for free on GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, so Amazon’s offering actually wouldn’t be the most affordable out there, but it’s still an exciting addition for the platform. It’s also unclear if Luna’s version of the game would support native touch controls.

Normally, a single claim like this wouldn’t hold much weight, but it comes just a few weeks after @GMatrixGames found code evidence that Fortnite would be adding support for Amazon Luna. The two pieces of evidence combined strongly suggest that the game is actually set for debut in the not too distant future.

No release window is available at this time, but Amazon has already announced its March 2023 lineup of new games, with just two additions, Citizen Sleeper and Guacamelee! 2.

Fortnite may be coming to Amazon Luna as a permission was added to all Fortnite clients for client settings being saved to your cloudstorage (Like PC, Xbox, Switch, etc.) pic.twitter.com/4a7AD7g3jh — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) January 18, 2023

