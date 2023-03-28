Google Search results adding ‘About this author’ and ‘Perspectives’ carousel

Ahead of International Fact-Checking Day (April 2), Google Search is launching a number of information literacy features, including Perspectives.

To start, About this result is expanding to “all languages where Search is available in the coming days.” Tapping the three-dot overflow menu next to results will show a site’s description (both from Wikipedia and “in their own words”), index date, “Web results about the source,” and other information that helps provide context about the source.

In fact, when you search the URL of an organization (available globally in English), About this page information will automatically appear at the top of results.

You’ll be able to quickly see how the website describes itself, what others on the web have said about a site and any recent coverage of it. From there, you can evaluate whether you want to visit the website and learn more.

Google is also adding About this author to About this result, starting for Search results in English globally.

…readers will be able to find more information about the background and experience of the voices we surface on Google Search.

Lastly, Google Search is adding a Perspectives carousel to “showcase insights from a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic you’re searching for.” It will prominently appear below Top Stories with large previews, and “will launch soon in English in the U.S. and will be available on desktop and mobile.”

This feature will give you a variety of noteworthy voices on a news topic, complementing the trustworthy reporting you already find on Search to help broaden your understanding.

