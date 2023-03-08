Google adding site favicons to desktop Search results

The last time Google added favicons to desktop Search in early 2020 there was an uproar, but the company is now rolling out a new design.

Back in October, mobile Search received larger favicons and site names. Google is now bringing both of those changes to the desktop web. 

Above the page name, you previously just saw a URL. You’ll now also get the site name and a large favicon to the left of that.

Since the change on mobile last year, sites have increased the resolution of their favicons. Most are still squares, with space offered circular in nature. Overall, it does help to visually distinguish the page.

Google Search desktop favicon
Google Search desktop favicon

Meanwhile, “Sponsored” will appear in bold above everything when you see such a result. Google wants this marker to be “prominent and clear across different types of paid content.”

This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear.

Google said this morning that the updated Search design for favicons is “rolling out globally on desktop.”

