Google app getting comically large Search bar on Android

Abner Li

- Mar. 27th 2023 9:56 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

The Google app on Android is overdue for a Material You redesign, but until then, it now has a comically large Search bar.

The standard-sized pill is replaced with something that’s almost twice as tall, with the “Search” hint also in a larger font. The microphone and Google Lens icons look a bit small now.

Meanwhile, Google has added a carousel that features suggestions:

  • Shop for products in your screenshots 
  • Translate text with your camera 
  • Search photo from your library
  • Solve homework with your camera 
  • Identify song by listening 

Save for Hum to Search, all are Google Lens related, with the company clearly trying to spotlight the visual search tool. Tapping launches Lens immediately.

Google Search large bar
Google Search large bar

This change has been on the Google iOS app for quite some time. We’re now seeing it on Android with the latest Google app beta (version 12.14). It’s not widely rolled out yet.

There are no changes to functionality beyond it looking a bit strange and oversized, with no other Google app featuring a bar component that large. An argument could be made that the bigger touch target is beneficial. Meanwhile, I very much dislike how the descriptions for each of the suggestions are in all caps (and SCREAMING at you). Hopefully, they will disappear over time and not serve as a persistent reminder.

More on Google app:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search
Google app

Google app

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com