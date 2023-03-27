Google app getting comically large Search bar on Android

The Google app on Android is overdue for a Material You redesign, but until then, it now has a comically large Search bar.
The standard-sized pill is replaced with something that’s almost twice as tall, with the “Search” hint also in a larger font. The microphone and Google Lens icons look a bit small now.
Meanwhile, Google has added a carousel that features suggestions:
- Shop for products in your screenshots
- Translate text with your camera
- Search photo from your library
- Solve homework with your camera
- Identify song by listening
Save for Hum to Search, all are Google Lens related, with the company clearly trying to spotlight the visual search tool. Tapping launches Lens immediately.
This change has been on the Google iOS app for quite some time. We’re now seeing it on Android with the latest Google app beta (version 12.14). It’s not widely rolled out yet.
There are no changes to functionality beyond it looking a bit strange and oversized, with no other Google app featuring a bar component that large. An argument could be made that the bigger touch target is beneficial. Meanwhile, I very much dislike how the descriptions for each of the suggestions are in all caps (and SCREAMING at you). Hopefully, they will disappear over time and not serve as a persistent reminder.
