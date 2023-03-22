Google Search iOS app gets simplified bottom bar, downgrades Collections

Google has rolled out a number of navigation-related tweaks to the Search app on iOS that aim to simplify the app, while deemphasizing Collections.

The Google app goes from three tabs in the bottom bar to just two. “Home” (Google Discover) and “Tabs” remain, but “Collections” has been removed from its central Search placement. It has been consolidated into Tabs, and becomes a top tab that’s placed in second position for a rather notable downgrade.

This feature lets you save and bookmark websites, locations, movies, and TV shows in Pinterest-esque boards. We thought it was going to be replaced by an Assistant Memories but development on that stopped, and Google gave Collections a redesign in December and the Tasks Assistant integration is ongoing. Collections remains a lackluster, non-native experience.

Meanwhile, as part of that consolidation, the top of the Google app has been tweaked. There’s a “Search tabs, collections, and recents” field above. The button next to it brings up a reverse chronological list of Recents, while the Overflow menu is home to: Tabs settings, Close all open tabs, and Send feedback.

Similarly, when viewing web pages, Google has also tweaked the top bar’s overflow menu. Tapping lets you Copy URL, Find on Page, Read Aloud, and Refresh. The latter button previously appeared right in the search/URL field.

The tweaks are appearing out with version 256.2 of the app.

