Pixel Watch Battery Saver Quick Settings toggle rolling out

While the Pixel Watch’s March 2023 update became widely available last week, the ability to quickly turn on/off Battery Saver was a separate rollout that’s now finally happening. 

Previously, tapping the battery tile in Quick Settings would open a fullscreen page with the current percentage and indicator bar below. Before the March update (which removed empty space throughout the Settings app), you’d have to scroll to get to the Battery Saver switch.

That circular QS tile now acts like a toggle with one press turning on/off Battery Saver. The current battery percentage is still noted like before.

Last Monday, Google’s changelog said that “enable/disable single tap support in QSS has been fully enabled in this release.”

This was clearly not the case and the company told us last week that it’s still rolling out. There’s now one report of a Pixel Watch owner getting the new Battery Saver toggle. It’s not widely available yet and hasn’t appeared on devices we checked.

View post on imgur.com

Google teased this feature all the way back in December. It’s not clear how exactly it’s rolling out, and could be a server-side change rather than an app update. 

We are also still waiting for an update to the Google Clock that contains a fix for alarms being delayed or too early. Meanwhile, you can check out the powered-down clock below:

