First Pixel Watch OTA update rolling out with fixes this December

In addition to a Feature Drop/security patch for phones today, Google is rolling out the first on-device OTA update for the Pixel Watch this December.

Rather than introduce new features, there are four fixes/enhancements across Calls, Settings, Watch Face, and Fitbit Exercise:

Fixes and improvements for hands-free profile (HFP) calling.

Battery saver enable/disable single tap support has been added.

Fix for issue where watch face complications occasionally were not displaying correct data.

Fix for issue where exercise layout was sometimes cut off.

Last month, Google just rolled out an update to the Pixel Watch companion app (and there is another one today: 1.0.5.491529637). This update should be an on-device OTA from Settings app > System > System updates. There was a day one update after unboxing in October that brought the device to a July 1, 2022 security patch with RWD9.220429.053.G1 (Wi-Fi).

The “Global” Google Pixel Watch will be updated to RWD9.220429.070, while users in Japan and Taiwan will get RWD9.220429.070.J1.

Google says “all supported Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 3.5 will receive these software updates starting today,” and that the “rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.” You’ll receive a notification once the OTA becomes available.

To update, be sure your watch is on its charger, has over 50% battery life, and is connected to Wi-Fi. The update is already appearing for some users.

Google reiterated today that fall detection is coming in 2023. Meanwhile, Google last week started rolling out tiles for sunrise/sunset and favorite contacts. Later this month, the Google Keep app will be updated with a more detailed notes feed.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: