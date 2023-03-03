Pixel Watch alarms are going off late for some 

Wearables make for great alarms that you’ll instantly feel vibrating on your wrist. Some Pixel Watch owners have noticed that alarms are late to invoke by a few minutes.

The most common issue involves alarms, powered by Google’s Clock app, on the Pixel Watch going off after they’re supposed to. The delay ranges from one minute to just under 10 minutes, while fewer people report having alarms triggered ahead of schedule by a few minutes. This does not appear to be a consistent or daily problem, but rather occurs out of the blue.

One commonality appears to be that these alarms are for waking up in the morning. As such, the Pixel Watch was previously in Bedtime Mode and/or in a period of inactivity. The problem could be related to the device being in deep sleep.

Given the timespan of reports, this issue does not appear related to any specific software update. We’ve reached out to Google for more information.

In my experience, having used a Fitbit of some sort to wake up (vibrate only, no sound, and Bedtime Mode not in use) for the past 10 or so years, I’ve had Pixel Watch alarms be late twice since launch, with eight minutes being the longest delay when waking up in the morning. The alarm always eventually invokes, while I’ve had no issue in the day time when the watch is active (always-on display, etc). I’ve never had this issue with a Fitbit tracker.

Speaking of Fitbit, the Pixel Watch lacks Smart Wake, which “attempts to find the best time to wake you starting 30 minutes before the alarm time you set. It avoids waking you during deep sleep so you’re more likely to wake up feeling refreshed. If Smart Wake can’t find the best time to wake you, your alarm alerts you at the set time.” That would be a great addition in a future update.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: